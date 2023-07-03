Gregory Stephen Johnson, 27, of Laurel passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Hattiesburg. He was born Tuesday, July 2, 1996, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 6, from 10-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home of Laurel. Burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel. Dr. Rory Dill will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Gregory was preceded in death by his grandparents Harry and Maxine Johnson, and Jack and Eloise Gunn.
Survivors include his father Dr. Stephen Johnson and Rhonda Johnson; mother Mary Gunn Johnson; sisters Teresa Buxton (William), Elizabeth de Mahy (Philip) and Dr. Margaret Leefe (Eric); six nieces; and two nephews.
Pallbearers will be William Buxton, Eric Leefe, Philip de Mahy, Jason Brand, Kevin LaPorte and Jordan Jennings.
Honorary pallbearer will be Thomas Catlett.
Gregory was a loving son, brother and uncle. To know him was to know his kind heart. He had a great talent for music and possessed a love of reading and learning. He cared deeply for his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Mission at the Cross, 325 South Magnolia St., Laurel, Mississippi 39440.
