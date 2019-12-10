Grover B. Reeves, 71, of Laurel died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Thursday, July 29, 1948 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1-2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Sharon. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. at the church. Brother Terry Veazey will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Grover, affectionately known as G.B., was an avid hunter and fisherman. He thoroughly enjoyed these activities, spending most of his time doing so with friends and family. On Sundays, you could find G.B. leading the choir at Plainway Baptist Church in Laurel, where he was music minister for several years. G.B. spent many, many years in the occupation of history teacher in high school and middle school. Upon his retirement from teaching, he continued his passion of teaching as a foster grandparent at South Jones Elementary. But, above everything else, what G.B. was known for most was his tremendous love of animals. He was never without several pets, whether they be domesticated or wild; he loved them all. So, as one of his final wishes, he has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League, or an animal rescue organization of choice.
He was preceded in death by his father G.B Reeves Sr.; mother Alice Reeves; and wife Lena Reeves.
Survivors include his daughter Rebecca Garick (Lee); grandchildren Alyssa Garick and Abigail Garick; brother Benny Reeves (Mona); and nieces Lisa Veazey (Terry) and Cynthia Greene.
