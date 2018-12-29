Gurden Moore Johnson Jr., 92, of Ellisville died peacefully Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at his residence in Ellisville. He was born Monday, Nov. 29, 1926 in Ellisville.
Visitation will be noon-1 p.m. Monday at the First United Methodist Church Laurel in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church Laurel and the burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Rev. Mark Anderson will officiate. All are welcome to attend the celebration of JR’s life.
JR was born in Ellisville and proudly served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. He joined at the young age of 15 and continued to serve two additional years after the end of World War II. JR came home to support his mother and sisters when he began his career in the construction industry, eventually forming his own company, specializing in home construction and remodeling. In 1993, he married Martha Jane and built their dream home in Ellisville.
JR and Jane loved to travel in their motor home. They were active in the No-Tow-Bago Travel Club, where they made many friends throughout the United States. When not traveling, JR continued to work in his workshop, completing numerous projects for relatives, friends and the church.
He was preceded in death by his father Gurden Moore Johnson Sr. and mother Emma Johnson.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years Martha Jane Johnson; daughters Paula Thorpe (Wayne) and Pamala Holder (Kevin); twin sisters Dot Pittman and Christine Edwards; grandchildren Kyle Hurst, Matthew Hurst, Tyler Holder, Rebecca Holder, Elizabeth Miller, Max Webb, Joey Webb, Mary Katherine Ledbetter, Rachel Ledbetter, Sarah Webb, Reagan Webb, Kennedy Alva and John Walker Webb; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Hurst, Mattehew Hurst, Tyler Holder, Lee Davis, grandsons and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veterans Museum or The Good Sheppard Clinic in Laurel.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapel.com.
