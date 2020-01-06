Gwen Harris Ellzey, 66, of Laurel died Tuesday at her residence. She was born Saturday, May 23, 1953 in Picayune.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 6, from noon to 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will begin at 2 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery. Dr. Joey Harris will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was a member of Central Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing the piano and reading. She loved her grandchildren and loved cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joe Harris and Loretta Harris Husser; brother Larry Harris; and sister Sharon Cunningham.
Survivors include her son Albert (Amber) Graham; daughter Melissa (Missy) Bush; three grandchildren, Ava-Kate Graham, Albert (AJ) Graham and Autumn (Dolly) Graham; two brothers, Joseph (Shirley) Harris and Robert Harris; one sister Shelia Ellzey; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Lindin Ellzey, Sammy Ellzey, Fred Ellzey, David Cunningham, Jeremy Carter and Joseph Harris.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
