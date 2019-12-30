Gwen Massey Reeves, 81, of Laurel died Dec. 27, 2019.
She was born in Jasper County and was a business manager in Laurel most of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter C. Massey and Elma Lee Ishee; sisters Martha Ishee and Peggy Townsend; brothers David Massey, Jerry Massey and Cecil Massey; and husbands Robert Foley Johnston and Robert B. Reeves.
She is survived by son William Bruce Johnston (Kim); two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Carl Massey (Theeta); sisters-in-law Helen Massey, Carolyn Massey Gaines and Kathy Massey; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Ivey Jr., Guy Massey, Wes Baney, Gary Townsend, Ray Ishee and William Irwin.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30, followed by a graveside service at Union Church Cemetery (1533 Highway 13 in Taylorsville).
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.