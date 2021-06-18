Gwendolyn Cooley Rushton passed peacefully from this life June 17, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center surrounded by her three children. She was born June 19, 1933, and passed two days before her 88th birthday. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She loved her children and being outside gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband Milton Rushton; parents Ida Culpepper Cooley and Samp Cooley; sister Mary Jane Brewer; brother Mack Cooley; sister Bennie Newell; and daughter-in-law Becky Rushton.
She is survived by her daughters Mary Loper (husband Jason), Janice Reddoch (husband Rex), and son David Rushton (fiancée Janice Rosser); grandson David Reddoch (wife Marketta); granddaughter Amy Anding (husband Jamison); and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted by Brother John Reid and Brother Keith Davis on Monday, June 21, at 11 a.m. Service and burial will be at Rushton Cemetery on Magnolia Road in Laurel.
Pallbearers will be Jason Loper, Rex Reddoch, David Reddoch, Donnie Murphy III, Hudson Reddoch and Jamison Anding.
