Gwendolyn H. Powell, 85, of Vancleave passed peacefully on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at her home in Vancleave with her family by her side. She was born Saturday, May 16, 1936, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to noon at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be at noon at the funeral home with burial to follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Brother William Hutchinson will officiate. The funeral will be live-streamed through Colonial Chapel's Facebook page. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Gwen, born in May, loved life and was devoted to and enjoyed every minute with her family, near and far away. She had polio as a young child that riddled her body crippled, and, just like her astrological sign, “The Bull," she was just as stubborn. She raised three children and worked hard every day, sometimes in heels (even though her feet were two different sizes and one leg longer than the other) to make sure they were provided for. She made it to every single football game with the oldest two children, who were in the band all through their junior and senior years of high school. She would never “quit” on anyone or anything that she loved or cared about. She was the definition of “determination” and pure “willpower."
She was preceded in death by her parents William Huey and Mary Margie Hutchinson; son John "Neil" Powell; brothers Roger Hutchinson and Huey Herschel Hutchinson; and sister Evelyn Hutchinson.
Left behind to cherish her memory include her children Steven E. Brooks (Linda) and Angela Brooks Roberts; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous family members stretched far and near who will miss her dearly.
Pallbearers will be William Hutchinson, William “Buster” Crocker, James Thornton, Forrest Boatwright Jr. and Chayden Brooks.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
