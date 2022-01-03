Gwendolyn Lowe

Gwendolyn “June” Lowe, 86, of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday December 29, 2021 at Summerland Manor in Bay Springs, Mississippi. She was born Friday, December 6, 1935 in Covington County, Mississippi.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Oakvale Methodist Church in Mount Olive, MS with burial to follow in Oakvale Methodist Church Cemetery. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342
June started her teaching career at Lumberton High School in 1962 and ended up in Bay Springs High School until she retired in 1992. She was a 12th grade English/Literature teacher. She carried several senior groups to London England during her career. She loved fishing and camping. She also enjoyed gardening and playing with her Dachshund Winnie dogs.
She was preceded in death by husband, Laverne Lowe, parents, Howard Devan and Roberta Leonard McRaney, brother, Gayle McRaney.
Survivors include her sons, Shannon Lowe (Jan), Bradley Lowe (Suzette), grandchild, Christopher Lowe, step-granddaughters, Kalea McClure (Matt), Marianna Lunsford, Alyse Lunsford, 2 step-great-granddaughters, Denson Rose McClure, Hollie Jack McClure, brother, Lynn McRaney (Diane), sister, Carolyn Ladner and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Ladner, Christopher Lowe, Stacey McRaney, Trace McRaney, Joey Lowe and Phillip Eubanks.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com,
