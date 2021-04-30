Gweneth Todd Burton, 82, died April 27, 2021 at her home in Laurel with her loving husband of 63 years, all her children and our family dog LuLu by her side. Gwen handled her illness and death with the same grace, courage, and strength as she led her life. A beautiful role model to her family until the end of her earthly life.
She was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church in Laurel, a proud member of the DAR, loved her garden clubs and served in numerous other community organizations.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents Clovis William Todd and Jewel Johnson Todd; loving sister Pamela Todd Ishee; and namesake granddaughter Gweneth Hope Robinson.
She is survived by her husband William Spurlin Burton; son William Stephen Burton (Cassie); daughters Stacy Burton Davis (Kevin), Shara Burton Franklin (Mark) and Susan Burton Robinson (Brett); eight grandchildren, Christopher, Todd, Brooks, Whitney, Alex, Turner, Mary Brett and Lucy; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A quote that our family felt best described who Gwen Burton was, “There is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way to make life more beautiful for others.”
She will be forever missed, but the legacy of her love, life, friendship and strength of character will leave an impact on all the lives she touched and impacted. Her family takes comfort knowing that she is rejoicing in Heaven with our family of angels that went before her.
A graveside service will be for her family on Tuesday, May 4. Memory Chapel is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or choice of charities that enriches the lives of children in need.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.