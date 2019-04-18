Haley Draughn, 30, born Sept. 26, 1988, passed away on April 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father Louis Hankins.
Survivors include her mother Joyce Parker (Jimmy); husband Nathan Draughn; two sons who she loved dearly, Nathan T. Draughn and Bently C. Draughn; and sisters Leslie Clark (James) and Rebecca Riley (Nathan), all of Laurel.
Graveside services will be at Palestine Cemetery on Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. Brother Kenneth Smith will officiate.
