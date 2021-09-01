A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., with visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service time, on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Shelton Baptist Church in Moselle for Mr. Hancel Smith, 86, of Moselle, who passed from this life on Aug. 28, 2021, at his residence. Rev. Chris Hodge will officiate.
Mr. Smith was a long-time teacher and coach. He was a member of The American Legion of Hattiesburg and the Marine Corps League in Hattiesburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jay and Ruth Smith; daughter Tammie Smith; brothers Thomas Ralph Smith and Don Oliver Smith; and sister Dorothy Sumrall.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Smith of Moselle; daughters Deborah Smith-Hill of Prattville, Ala. and Janet Smith of Ocean Springs; sons Keith Smith and Steve Smith, both of Moselle; grandchildren Jason Hill, Parker Smith and Kasey Smith; brother Roger Smith of Moselle; and sisters Doris Smith, Jimmie Smith and Peggy (Mike) Howard, all of Moselle.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle is in charge of services.
