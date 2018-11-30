Hardin Talmadge McRee Jr., 50, of Ellisville died Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 at his residence in Ellisville. He was born Monday, Dec. 25, 1967 in Laurel.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the First Assembly of God in Ellisville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at First Assembly of God and the burial will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Kenny Morris and Brother Andy Stringfellow will officiate.
He was preceded in death by his father Hardin Talmadge McRee Sr.; nephew Aaron Robinson; grandparents Pat and Lonie McRee, John and Vallie Williford.
Survivors include mother Mary McRee; brothers Don McRee (Carolyn), Jeffrey McRee (Melanie), Joey McRee (Stephanie), Jonathan McRee, Steven McRee (Dana), Benjamin McRee and Christopher McRee; sisters Alicia Robinson (John) and Krista McRee; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Keith Morris, Jason Capers, John Robinson, Blake McRee, Jacob McRee and Eli McRee.
