Harlan J. Beard, 74, of Laurel passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel. He was born Sunday, Feb. 15, 1948, in Laurel. He was a member of Plainway Baptist Church of Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A funeral service will follow at 11 a,m. at the funeral home and burial will be in Big Creek Cemetery in Soso. Brother Mike West will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Harlan was a graduate of the R.H. Watkins High School Class of 1966. He was also senior completion engineer for NL MCCULLOUGH and Atlas Offshore and Inland. He received various degrees in petroleum engineering.
He was preceded in death by his parents Austin R. and Gladys Lucille Cooley Beard; and brothers Autry L. Beard and James Terry Beard.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years Judy Ishee Beard of Laurel; brother The Rev. Timothy T. Beard of Collins; sister-in-law Evelyn Beard of Laurel; special daughter Aimee Danielle Dyess (Michael) of Laurel; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Dyess, Hunter Dyess, Steve Beard, Barry Beard, Mark M. Mayers and Mark H. Mayers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Graham, Larry McDonnieal, Joe Perrett and Ben Franklin.
