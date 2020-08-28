On Aug. 26, 2020, Harley Jacob Pierotti, beloved son and brother, passed away at the age of 28.
He is survived by his only daughter, Kaylea Marie Keith; his father and stepmother Craig and Rita Pierotti; his mother and stepfather Anjanette and Mark Crosby; his maternal grandmother Eustace L. Kennedy; his only brother, Hayden Pierotti; his youngest sister, Haylie Pierotti; his oldest sister, Hannah Upchurch; his brother-in-law Cody Upchurch; his nephews Brodie Harper, Braxon Harper and Callen Upchurch; his nieces Baylie Harper and Briley Upchurch; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be Saturday, Aug. 29, at the American Legion community room at 1108 N. 9th Ave. in Laurel, from 2 to 4 p.m. to allow Harley’s countless friends and loved ones an opportunity to grieve his loss, and to honor and remember his life.
Flowers can be sent to the address listed above on the day of the memorial service.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
