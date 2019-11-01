Harlon Gray Welsh, 72, of the Landrum Community passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville.
A memorial service will be on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church located in the Landrum Community, 10 miles south of Laurel. Brother Ricky Mitchell will officiate.
Harlon was born in Forrest County. He was self-employed as an appliance service technician for many years. He served four years in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam war. He was proud of his service to his country. He enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Glennis E. Welsh and Dorothy Stewart Welsh; and nephew Stewart Creel.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Wanda Pitts Welsh; daughter Jessica Street (Stacey); son Quincy Welsh; grandsons James Street and Cason Eastman; granddaughters Victoria Davis (Andrew), Abigail Welsh, Aiden Eastman, Lorelai Eastman, Jordanna Welsh and Joyleigh Welsh; sisters Glenda Welsh and D’Wan Welsh; a host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces; and a great-great-niece.
