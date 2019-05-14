Mr. Harold C. Reeves passed away on May 13, 2019 at his residence surrounded by loved ones.
Harold was born on Aug. 13, 1939 in Laurel to William Jessie Reeves and Irene Smith Reeves. He worked at Masonite Corporation for many years until starting his own successful business, Reeves Sanitary Service. He was the task manager for Lodge 414 and later became an active member of the Hamasa Shrine Club. He was a member of Chapter "L" Motorcycle Association, and was also a governor's escort. He was a longtime member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Calhoun.
Harold is survived by his wife of 60 years Ellen Latrice Reeves. He is also survived by one son, Travis Harold Reeves; and his granddaughter and caregiver Lindsey Ellena Reeves.
He was preceded in death by both parents and a sister, Willadean Reeves.
Funeral arrangements are as follows. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, from 5-7 p.m. and the funeral will be Wednesday at 10 a.m., all at Memory Chapel. Interment will be in First Baptist Church of Calhoun Cemetery. Rev. Leon Carmical will officiate.
The family requests that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children,Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate in memory of Harold.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
