Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 at Jones and Son Chapel in Moselle for Mr. Harold Cecil Morgan, 87, who passed from this life into the loving arms of our Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Brothrt Henry Freeman will officiate with burial to follow in the Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. at Jones and Son Funeral Home.
Mr. Morgan was born on Dec. 30, 1931 in Laurel to Cecil and Mamie Morgan. He always walked with God as his guide. He had a special love for family and shared his enjoyment of music with everyone. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, where he enjoyed participating in all church activities. He served our country in the Army during the Korean Conflict and returned to the states to serve in the National Guard.
He was preceded in death and blessed with loving and caring wives Waurene Murphy Morgan and Jessie Knight Morgan; parents Mamie and Cecil Morgan; brother Joe Morgan; sister Carolyn Todd; son Charles Wayne Morgan; and two grandsons, Charlie Morgan and James Cole.
Mr. Morgan is survived by his daughter Kathy McDonald Autry of Ovett; son Timothy Harold Morgan (Tena) of Ellisville; daughter-in-law Jean Morgan of Hattiesburg; six grandchildren, Lori Fanning of Milford, Mass., Karrie Cole of Fort Pierce, Fla., Melody Hughes (Cliff) of Laurel, Matthew Morgan of Hattiesburg, Dr. Chad McDonald of Hattiesburg and Kime Wade of Ellisville; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.