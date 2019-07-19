Harold Dean Ishee, born Oct. 14, 1930 in Jasper County, passed away on July 19, 2019 at Asbury Hospice in Hattiesburg.
Mr. Ishee was retired from Masonite Corporation as bookkeeping supervisor. He served as a deacon of Stringer Baptist Church for 45 years.
Preceding him in death were his parents J. G. Ishee and Pearl Welborn Ishee; brother Edgar J. and wife Doris Ann Ishee; and great-grandchild Dwight Saul Torres.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years Florence Holifield Ishee; daughters Mary Caves, Martha Aaron and Myra Gray; granddaughters Amy Buckley, Annie Torres, Anita Gray, Alicia Walker, Angie Abbey and Julie Segraves; and 11 great-grandchildren, Brady Segraves, Katie Segraves, Samantha Abbey, Jamie Abbey, Micheal Buckley, Greg Buckley, Ana Maria Torres, J. R. Torres, Matteo Torres, Hayden Walker and Colin Walker.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 5-8 p.m. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday. Rev. Chris Harrison and Rev. Buddy Jennings will officiate. Interment will be in Liberty Cemetery in Jasper County.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Segraves, Allan Abbey, Stirling Walker, Dwight Gray, Steve Ishee and Jody Ishee. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Stringer Baptist Church.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
