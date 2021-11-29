On the evening of Nov. 26, 2021, Harold Doshier Welch of Laurel died at the age of 81.
Harold was born to Doshier and Allegra Welch on Jan. 6, 1940. He worked in the oilfield for many years before marrying Hazel. Together, they owned and operated Harold’s Quick Lube in Laurel for 34 years and only recently sold it to his great-nephew Bryan Dykes. When not working, they enjoyed playing golf. He leaves many great friends behind that have many great stories to tell.
He was preceded in death by his parents Doshier and Allegra Welch; sisters Pauline Parker, Lorene Dykes and Ernestine “Teenie” Valentine; and stepchildren David Busby and Deborah Busby.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years Hazel Welch; three sons and spouses, Tony (Dana) Welch of Ellisville, Rob (Sherrie) Welch of Brookhaven and Rene (Laura) Welch of Shreveport, La.; stepdaughter Darlene Busby of Hattiesburg; brother-in-law Mariland Valentine; grandchildren Brenna (Jamey) Kelley, Lauren (Jordan) Blackledge, Dalton Welch, Talon Welch, Aidan Welch and Dorian Welch; great-grandchildren Tripp and Lily Kelley; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 5-8 p.m. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, also at Memory Chapel. Interment to follow in Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Don Brown officiating.
