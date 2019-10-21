Graveside services will be Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. at Bryant Cemetery in Sanford for Mr. Harold Dossett, 78, of Moselle, who died on Oct. 19, 2019 at his residence. Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy Dossett, John Clayton, Alexis Holder, Kris Dossett, Nicholas Dossett and Pat Dennis, with Josh Neil as alternate.
Mr. Dossett is survived by his five children, Angela D. Dossett of Moselle, Harold T. Dossett II of Petal, Derwin M. Dossett of Nacogdoches, Texas, Christopher L. Dossett of Petal and Cynthia Dossett of Corpus Christi, Texas; mother of his children Betty Anderson of Moselle; and brothers Kenneth Dossett of Hernando and Jerry Dossett of Seminary.
Mr. Dossett worked for more than 40 years in the oilfield and served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Moselle.
