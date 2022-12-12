Harold Edward Upton

Harold Edward “Eddie” Upton of Ellisville passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Eddie was born on Dec. 15, 1946 in Laurel.
He graduated from Glade High School and went to Jones CountyJunior College on a basketball scholarship. Eddie retired after 50 years in the oil industry, where he worked in various areas, but completed out his final years as a petroleum consultant.
He was known by many as “Big E.” Outside of his career, his interests included reading westerns, beekeeping and cattle farming. Eddie was also involved in the Glade and Northeast Jones youth activities, in which he was once a vital member of the booster clubs. Eddie was a member of Mount Vernon Congregational Methodist Church.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 42 years Deborah Landrum Upton; daughter Jennifer Holifield (Darrell); sons Scott Upton, Josh Upton (Kelsey), Daniel Upton and Jacob Upton (Emily), all of Laurel; grandchildren Caitlyn Holifield, Cambry Holifield, Caleb Holifield, Zach Upton, Austin Upton, Alivia Upton, Ainsley Upton and Willow Grace Upton; sister Lucy Upton Scoggins (Don); and brothers Warren Griffin and Jack Upton (Linda).
He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Lonnie Griffin and Robert Upton and Ollie West Upton; sister Ellen Kilpatrick and brother Wayne Griffin.
Pallbearers were David Landrum, Bruce Landrum, Mike Landrum, Zach Upton, Austin Upton, Shawn Myrick and Kevin Crowder.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital.
The funeral was Monday at Mount Vernon Congregational Methodist Church with burial in Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church.
Ellisville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
