Harold Gregg Hutto Sr., 78, of Ellisville died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home in Ellisville. He was born Tuesday, Oct. 7, 1941 in Laurel.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Harold was born in Laurel to Howard and Pearlie Hutto. He attended school at Ellisville. Harold married Laverne White on Jan. 6, 1961 in Ellisville. They were married for 59 years.
Harold owned Harold’s Pawn & Storage in Ellisville from 1992 until 2011. He served in the Army Reserve from 1959-68. He was also a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his father Howard Hutto; mother Pearlie Hutto; and brother Larry Hutto.
Survivors include his wife Bertha Laverne Hutto; daughter Angela Boleware (Johnny); son Gregg Hutto Jr. (Cindy); brother Mike Hutto (Cathy); sister Deborah Colegazier (Leroy); grandchildren Jimmy Boleware, Jody Wilson, Clay Tice, Allen Morrow and JD. Morrow; great-grandchildren Madison Dial, Natalee Dial, Landry Boleware, and Asher Bo Wilson.
The Family says thank you for all of your support and prayers at this time.
