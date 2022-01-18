Harry Lynn Nunnally, 71, of Petal passed away on Jan. 15, 2021. He was born on Oct. 13, 1950, to Dale and Betty Nunnally in Laurel. Harry graduated from Samford University, where he received his master’s in pharmacy.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; two Uncles, William “Sonny” Bright and Dan Bright. He is survived his loving wife of 46 years, Judy Nunnally.; two children, Matt Nunnally (Melanie) and Emily Stewart (Jeff); two grandchildren, Landon Nunnally and Wyatt Stewart; brother Allen B. Nunnally (Cathy); and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or First Baptist Church of Petal in honor of Harry.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Petal, with the service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel.
