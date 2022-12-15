Harry Thomas Satterthwaite

Harry Thomas “Tommy” Satterthwaite 72, was born Dec. 9, 1950, and passed away Dec. 13, 2022 at UMMC in Jackson surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 16, from 5-8 p.m. at Heidelberg Presbyterian Church in Heidelberg. A funeral service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Heidelberg Cemetery in Heidelberg. Hugh Acton and Phil Balaski will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
He was an active member of Heidelberg Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and elder. Tommy was an active member of Gideons International. On Sept. 31, 1978, Tommy started his career at Sanderson Farms and retired Oct. 31, 2018. While at Sanderson Farms, he started as a distribution rep, then promoted to sales director and, prior to his retirement, he worked as a corporate export sales manager.
Tommy served his country in the Vietnam War and received numerous metals. Tommy enjoyed every grandchild’s, band competition, choir performance, soccer game, baseball game and football game, cheering events and enjoyed hosting all the family and community get togethers.
Tommy will always be remembered for his love for Christ, his immeasurable love for and devotion to his wife, daughter, grandchildren and extended family.
He was preceded in death by parents Guy and Eloise Satterthwaite; brother Larry Satterthwaite; sister Carol Ann Carrow of Belhaven, N.C.; great-nephew Aubrey Reynolds of Moss; his in laws Tony and Rubye McDonald of Heidelberg; and brother-in-law Ronnie Byrd of Walnut Grove.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Fran McDonald Satterthwaite; daughter Carrie Satterthwaite Bonner (Derin); grandchildren Thomas Bonner, Bayleigh Bonner and Bryson Bonner of Heidelberg; nephew Christopher Carrow (Heidi) Bath, N.C.; sisters-in-law Carolyn Byrd of Walnut, Ala., Wanda Christiansen (Tom) Fairhope, Ala., and Sharon Blackwell (Danny) of Hattiesberg; nieces Robin Moody (Dean) of Walnut Grove, Ala., Katie Neese (Michael) of Fairhope; nephews Brad Reynolds (Kim) of Moselle and Daniel Blackwell of Hattiesburg; great-nephews Tyler Windham (Lydia) Brandon, Tanner Windham (Ashley) of Las Vegas Nev., and Riley Reynolds of Moss; great-nieces Virginia Anne Neese of Fairhope, Taylor Perkins (Trevor) of Fairport, N.Y., and Meri Tyler Windham of Brandon.
Pallbearers will be Scott Flynt, Cody Risher, John Risher, Brad Reynolds, Tyler Windham and Hale Ellis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Blackwell, James White, Tom Christiansen, Michael Neese, Tanner Windham, Dean Moody and the deacons and elders of Heidelberg Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Heidelberg Presbyterian Church, PO Box 214 Heidelberg, MS 39439
