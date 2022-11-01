Harry Truman Glenn, 75, of Laurel passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel. He was born Thursday, Oct. 16, 1947, in Sylvarena.
Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 6, from noon to 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Matthews Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Jamie Altman will officiate.Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Glenn loved God and he loved his family. He spent his life providing for his family whom he loved more than anything. He was kind-hearted, soft-spoken and never complained. He will be missed by many who loved and respected him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Austin and Nettie Mae Glenn; and first wife Diane Atchley.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years Kathy Ishee Glenn; children Lisa Mobbs (Bobby Ray), Tina Glenn (Gerald), Sara Spoon (Eric), Erin Glenn and Ethan Glenn; grandchildren Cortney Williams, Tori Roberts (Jeremy), Alyssa Mims (Cody), Brandon Mobbs (Kelli Jo), Chloe Spoon, Emily Spoon and Tyler Spoon; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Ray Mobbs, Ronald Tucker Jr., Gerald Young, Brandon Mobbs, Zachary Ishee and Christopher Ishee.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
