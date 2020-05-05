Hartley B Phillips, 94, of Laurel died Monday at his residence. He was born Tuesday, Feb. 2, 1926 in Laurel.
Graveside services will be Thursday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 29 N. in Ellisville. Brother Roy Crouch will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church for 75 years. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1944 until 1946. He was a retired carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his parents Flem and Etta Phillips; his wife of 67 years Marie Phillips; two brothers, James Phillips and Don Phillips; and two sisters, Catherine Walters and Rachel Bell.
Survivors include two daughters, Lynn (Terry) Herrington and Janet (Randy) Smith; four sons, Harvey (Diane) Phillips, Harlon (Joan) Phillips, Paul (Joan) Phillips and Michael (Gina) Phillips; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Keene, Brian Mott, Jason Phillips, Kyle Windham, Brad Murray and Clifton Pitts.
The family thanks MS Home Care and Lindsey with Halcyon Hospice for the care of our Dad.
