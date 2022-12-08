Harvey Albert Cockrill, born in Crawfordsville, Ark., on June 25, 1931, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 7, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard Prentice Cockrill and Mildred Cockrill; sisters Dorothy Hooker, Evelyn McCrary, Juanita McNabb and Mildred Saucier; brothers JP Cockrill and Richard Cockrill; and his wife Nona Cockrill.
He is survived by his sons Harvey Joel Cockrill of Laurel and wife Susan and Richard “Ricky” A. Cockrill, also of Laurel; grandchildren Lee Cockrill, Prentice Cockrill (Tiffany), Melanie Glenn (Zach), Melissa Reid (Matt) and Megan Evans (Bradley); 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He will always be remembered for his love for Christ, his infectious smile, his immeasurable love and devotion to his precious wife, his love for his family and his supply of chocolate chip cookies to give his great-grandchildren every Thursday when they came to visit. He will be remembered by so many for his love of horses and the memories he has given so many people who have housed their horses in his barns over the years. He formed the closest of friendships with many fellow horse-lovers.
He was so lovingly cared for by Lesa Banks and Sonya Armstrong in his last days. His family is forever grateful for these wonderful ladies and their caring hands. His family is also incredibly appreciative of Comfort Care Hospice nurse Whitney Williamson, who went beyond the call of duty to so tenderly care for him during his final days. He managed to put smiles on the faces of his loved ones and caregivers, even on his toughest days. He was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Lee Cockrill, Prentice Cockrill, Johnny Stringer, Zach Glenn, Matt Reid and Bradley Evans.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. with the visitation preceding the service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Brother Bill Blair and Brother Randy Clark will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity Baptist Church.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.