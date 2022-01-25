Harvey Eugene Bishop Jr. of Elgin, S.C., left this earth to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2022 at the age of 93. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
Harvey, known as Gene, was born in Laurel in the hot summer of 1928, where he lived until entering the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1947 on a Navy scholarship. After graduation in 1951 with a degree in chemical engineering, he married Ann Spencer of Decatur, Ga., and began active duty in the Navy, where he served for three years. Thereafter he embarked on a 39-year career with Union Carbide Chemical Company in South Charleston, W.Va., where he worked until retirement.
Gene and Ann had three sons, Marshall Eugene, David Scott and Brian Andrew. Gene and his family were members of the Highland Baptist Church in Saint Albans, W.Va.
He was preceded in death in 1989 by his first wife Ann, and later by his oldest son, Marshall. In 1991, Gene married Dorothy Irene Rudell, who also preceded him in death. Gene and Dorothy enjoyed living in different places, including Atlanta, Georgia and Aiken and Elgin in South Carolina. Gene enjoyed tennis in his earlier years and continued his woodworking skills well into his 80s, for which many people were the beneficiaries of his work.
He was a man of great faith and kindness, and a friend to all he met.
