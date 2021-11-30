Capt. Harvey Franklin Shows Sr. passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at the Equal Steps Veterans Home in Long Beach. Capt. Shows was 95. A descendent of Revolutionary War veteran John Shows of Jones County, he was a Merchant Marine with 80 years of service.
Capt. Shows was born on Dec. 2nd, 1925, in Jackson. At the age of 15 he traveled to San Francisco in April 1942 to join the Merchant Marines. In his first trip he circumnavigated the globe, ending in New York. In 1943, he made the Murmansk run, with nearly two-thirds of the vessels damaged or sunk. Later that year, off the coast of Oran, his ship was struck by a bomb and survived an injury from a piece of shrapnel that tore open his head. During the war he fought in three theaters — the Pacific, the Atlantic and the Mediterranean. His combat awards included the Pacific War Zone Medal and Ribbon, the Mediterranean-Middle East War Zone Medal and Ribbon, The Atlantic War Zone Medal and Ribbon, the Merchant Marine Commemorative Medal and Ribbon, The Merchant Marine Honorable Service Lapel Pin, the Merchant Marine Emblem Lapel Pin, the World War II Victory Medal and Ribbon and the Merchant Marine Combat Bar. He was wounded twice in battle and attained the rank of captain by the end of the war.
He worked for Smith Tugs and then E.N. Bisso and Son on the Mississippi River, and worked for Freeport Sulphur as captain in the late 1950s. From 1965 to 1967, he was hired as port captain of Cam Ranh Bay in South Vietnam and tripled shipping during his tenure. In 1968, he was hired by Associated Coast Federal Pilots and achieved the rank of Master, Unlimited Tonnage, Unlimited Waters, a feat equal to achieving a doctorate in academics.
During his career his piloting included the transport carrier Iwo Jima, the Akula-class submarine Atule, super-tankers off the coast of Louisiana, and many others. Serving as president from 1974-76, he doubled contracted piloting. He clients included Exxon, Mobil, Conoco and others.
In 2006, he obtained international recognition when he piloted his vessel The Luna Sea to safety during Hurricane Katrina while off the coast of Biloxi. He was featured on NBC, The Weather Channel and various news outlets and articles across the world. He was known as a captain committed to his skills as a seafarer, his professionalism as a pilot and his patriotic spirit.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Warren Ferritt Shows and Rose May Helms Shows; his brothers John Marcus Shows, Weldon W. Shows, Hulon H. Shows and George W. Shows; and sisters Evelyn Shows Fortenberry and Frances Shows Lowe.
Survivors include his daughter Jewell Shows Hoffman; his sons Harvey Franklin Shows Jr. and George David Shows; sister DeVoe Shows McCaleb; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the H.L. Jones & Son Funeral Home (18 Moselle-Seminary Road in Moselle). Services will follow immediately after, with graveside services at Moselle Memorial Gardens, with a repast immediately after in Moselle Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, family asks to donate to the Equal Steps Veteran Home in Long Beach.
