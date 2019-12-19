Harvey Lee Kelly, 89, of Hattiesburg passed away on Dec. 16, 2019 at his home. He was born on Sept. 29, 1930, to Robert and Anna Kelly in Laurel. Harvey retired from United States Air Force and the state of New Jersey Highway Department.
Harvey was preceded in death his son Harry Kelly.
He is survived by his loving wife Ollie Kelly; three children, Shelia Robinson, Harvey Wayne Kelly and Darry Kelly; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a host of extended family, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 21, at New Bethel Baptist Church 3-4 p.m. with the service to follow at 4, also at New Bethel Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.