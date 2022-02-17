Harvey Louis Story of Laurel passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at a local nursing home. He was born on August 11, 1935, in Gilliam, Ark., to Cecil and Eunice Story. Harvey was a heavy-equipment operator by trade. He lived and worked in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. He moved to Mississippi in 2001 when he married Viola Smith Story of the Sharon Community.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Eunice Story; his former wife Betty Lowman Story and stepson Jack Lowman Jr., both of Arizona; and the mother of his children Betty Lee Story of Powderly, Texas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years Viola Story; his sons James Harvey (Kathy) Story of Orlando, Fla., and David (Betty) Story of Bells, Texas; daughters Debbie Lynn McCalmon (Norman) of Royce City, Texas, and Renee Weaver (Ron) of Midlothian, Texas; stepchildren Flora (Phil) Sims of the Sharon Community, James Odell (Judy) Smith of Stringer, Linda (Billy) Hill of the Calhoun Community, Betty (Billy) Gray of Sharon, Susan (Mike) Blakeney of Sandersville and Dustin (Connie) Lawson and Don Lawson of Arizona; grandchildren Shannon Budynkiewicz, Joseph Hoffmaster, DesaRae Adams, Rebecca Lee, Jeremy Porter, Brandon Porter, Lindsey Weaver, Lacy Weaver, Payton Weaver, David Story, Kressy Raasch, Deana Kirkham and Kelly Hippie; step-grandchildren Jennifer Gable, Jacky Spradley, Julie Harris, Michael Sims, Jamye Adams, Daniel Hill, Ashley Beard, Nathan Gray, Katy Zazaian, Jeffery Blakeney and Matthew Blakeney; many great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Also grieving for Harvey will be his brothers and sisters Harold (Brenda) Story, Doris Pendleton, Loretta, (Tommy) Oliver, Lonnie Story, John Wayne (Lisa) Story and Roy Gene Story, all of Windom, Texas. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Johnnie (Joy) Campbell of Bloomfield, N.M.
Harvey loved to deer hunt and fish and did so until his health prevented him from enjoying the great outdoors. He had a green thumb when it came to gardening and loved to ride his tractor. Harvey was a hard worker and took great pride in every job he did.
Serving as pallbearers will be Phil Sims, David Story, Jeffery Blakeney, Matthew Blakeney, Matt Story and Billy Hill.
A graveside service will be Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. at Sharon Cemetery in the Sharon Community.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
