Harweda Friddle Johnson was born Jan. 24, 1924, in her grandparents' log cabin in Wayne County. She passed away Feb. 11, 2023, at the age of 99, at Asbury Hospice, Hattiesburg.
After graduating from the Mississippi Normal School (the former name for University of Southern Mississippi) at age 18, she taught high school English and later earned additional degrees in chemistry, mathematics, dietary nutrition and English literature.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Jack Curtis Johnson; parents Ed and Vina Friddle; brother Alver Friddle; and infant daughter Dana Kay.
She is survived by daughters Linda (Chip) Edmonson and Libby (Tullos) Jones of Hattiesburg; grandsons Lee (Tabitha) Edmonson of Chicago and Chad (Catherine) Edmonson of Hattiesburg; and great-grandchildren Lulu and Charlie Edmonson of Chicago, and Jack and Mary Catherine Edmonson of Hattiesburg.
A family graveside service will be in Laurel with arrangements by Forrest Funeral Home of Hattiesburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science, Foundation Fund, 1100 College Street, MUW-1627, Columbus, MS 39701.
