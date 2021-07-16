Haskel Earl Graham, 85, of Laurel, Mississippi, died Thursday, July 15, 2021 in Laurel, Mississippi. He was born Tuesday, May 26, 1936 in Jasper County, Mississippi.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Moss Memory Gardens with burial in Moss Memory Gardens. Bro. Paul Matte will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342
Haskel was a member of Moss First Church of God. He was retired from the Jasper County Coop and retired farmer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dollie ‘Demple’ Graham, son, Chris Graham, parents, Bender Graham and Lucille Graham, brothers, Bender Graham Jr., Pascal Graham, Bill Graham, Frank Graham, Sammy Graham, Howard Bufkin, sisters, Martha Jane McGee, Bendora Wilson, Ada Faye Perry.
Survivors include his brother, Burnis Raymond Graham (Sherry), sisters, JoAnn Salem, Mary Wright (Duncan), sister-in-law Rhonda Graham and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brian Graham, Adam Graham, Ricky Elkins, Nonie Graham, Jamie Valentine and Lane Valentine.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com
