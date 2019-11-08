Hassie Moss of Laurel went to heaven to be with her other loved ones on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Hassie was born on Oct. 15, 1923. Her last couple of years of life were spent in the loving care of staff members at Comfort Care Nursing Home and alongside her friend and roommate Ms. Myra Broadhead. She was a lifelong member of Plainway Baptist Church. She loved attending church, reading her bible and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter Eunice Morris (Ken); son Anthony Moss (Peggy); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Jack S. Moss; parents Andrew and Leona Anderson; son Tommy Jack Moss, Stanley Moss and Ben Moss; daughter Pam Gill; two sisters, Eula Mae Williams and Onnie B. Williams; brother Lavelle Anderson; and two beloved grandsons, Glenn Buckman and Kris Morris.
Rev. Ken Johnson will officiate the services beginning with visitation at 1 p.m., funeral service at 3, with graveside services immediately following. Visitation and services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with graveside services at Moss Memory Gardens Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Pallbearers will be T. J. Moss, William Johnson, Charles Johnson, Garrett Buckman, Brad Thompson, Michael Moss, Jamie Loomis and Kaden Valentine.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapelaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.