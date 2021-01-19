Hattie “Alean” Braddock, 79, of Laurel was delivered into the arms of our Lord Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Alean Braddock was lovingly devoted to her family. She raised six children and aided in raising her grandchildren. She shared her passion for gardening as well as her love for the Lord. Even after suffering the loss of her husband and three of her children she remained a stronghold for her family. She will be greatly missed and forever cherished.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arnold Rayford Braddock; her children Alford Ray Braddock, Mary Pearl (Mert) Reeves and Angela Darlene Braddock; and her siblings Emma Jean Loper Tucker and James Thomas Loper.
She is survived by her children Shelia Braddock of Sandersville and Anthony (Tony) Braddock and Henry Braddock, both of Laurel; her siblings Jerry (Janie) Loper of Hurley and Marie (Travis) Johnson of Laurel; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. for family and 9 a.m. for friends on Thursday, Jan. 21, at Memory Chapel with the service to follow at 11. The burial will be directly after at Mill Creek Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Timothy Barlow, Michael “Mikey” Braddock, Jeremy Braddock, Jesse Braddock, Dustin Braddock and Austin Braddock. Her great-grandson Hunter Overstreet will serve as an alternate.
