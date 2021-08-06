Hattie Ruth Pendergraft

On Monday, August 2, 2021, Hattie Ruth (Cindy) Pendergraft, age 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep. Cindy was born May 23, 1931, to Thomas and Belle Rich in Garland, NC. She was the youngest of five children. Thomas Rich, Jr., Harold Rich, Marion Rich Rinks, and Helen Rich Sheffield have all passed. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Lee Knight, and her second husband, T. Lloyd Pendergraft.
She graduated from Garland High School in 1949 and received her undergraduate degree from Campbell University, NC while working at the college library and raising three young boys. She continued her education at UNC Chapel Hill where she received her master's degree in Library Science. She and the three boys moved to Carrboro, NC after she accepted a librarian position at UNC's Wilson Library.
After meeting Lloyd in the Carrboro Baptist Church choir, the family moved to Davidson, NC, where she was recently appointed the reference librarian for Davidson College. While she worked at the Davidson College library, Lloyd commuted to Southeastern Baptist Seminary in Wake Forest where he became a minister, much to Cindy’s delight. Cindy was always known as a devout Christian and her Bible was beside her bed when she died. She loved helping others and serving her church and community. She sang in the church choir at every church where Lloyd served.
After Davidson College, Lloyd and Cindy moved to Oak Island where he became the Associate Pastor of the Ocean View United Methodist Church, where she also devoted her time in her retirement.
She was an excellent cook, especially her coconut and spice cakes, as well as her fudge. Her fried chicken will never be forgotten. Her only cooking fault was burning the biscuits and putting water in her sausage gravy.
She is survived by her three sons, Don (Marylu) Knight, David (Debra) Knight, and Mark (Leigh Ann) Knight, and the other daughters-in-law that Cindy loved throughout her life. Also, grandsons Ben (Margaret) Knight, and great-granddaughter Juniper, Jonathan (Mandi) Knight, Jordan (Megan) Knight and great-grandson August, and granddaughters Kelsey (John) Stockbridge, and Megan (Jared) Lanier. She is also survived by many stepchildren and their descendants and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID virus, a graveside service for family is scheduled for August 14, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church, 18937 Bear Creek Road, Mt. Pleasant, NC, 28124-8731. In lieu of flowers, please mail donations to the Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church in memory of Rev. T. Lloyd and Cindy Pendergraft.
To share a memory of Mrs. Pendergraft or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com.
Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North, Dahlonega, GA 30533 (706) 864-4159
