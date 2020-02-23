Havis Saul Fowler went to heaven on Feb. 16, 2010. She was born Dec. 14, 1943 in Ellisville.
She was a member of the Rock Church. She loved her church family, friends and family. She always talked about how good it will be in heaven.
She was preceded in death by here father Kearney Mackin; mother Mary (Sumrall) Martin; he two husbands, Ocie Saul and Buford Fowler; brothers Lavelle and George Martin; sisters Lavenur Ratcliff, Mavis Mohon and Margaret Rose.
She is survived by stepson Roger Fowler; two nephews, five nieces; and a host of great-nephews and great-nieces.
There will be a memorial service at the Rock Church on Highway 15 South on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.