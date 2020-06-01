Haweda Walters, 95, of Laurel passed away on May 30, 2020. She was born in Wayne County on March 7, 1925.
She worked for Reliance Manufacturing as a supervisor prior to her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents H. M. Cooley and Coley Bankston Cooley; and her husband Glenn Walters.
Survivors include her son Michael W. Walters (Kathy) of Laurel; daughter Glenda Wittman (William) of Laurel; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. David Fedel will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Walters, Danny Thomas, Jason Brown, Cody Sullivan, Cole Thomas, Greg Smith and Allen Smith.
