Hazel Bates Blackledge, 85, of Ellisville died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born July 27, 1934 in Copiah County.
Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 9, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at Vision Baptist Church (1056 Morriston Road in Petal) at 11 a.m. Tuesday with a graveside service following at Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Ovett. Brother Jimmy Clark will officiate. Memory Chapel in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Meda Bates; husband Clyde Blackledge; and grandson Justin Blackledge.
Survivors include her eight children; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Reed, Phillip Blackledge, Shane Mann, Christian Saxton, Jacob Hadley and Arthel George.
