Hazel Bernice Knight was born Sept. 22, 1942, in Laurel to Wilson and Osra Hill. She entered her Heavenly home Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.
Bernice grew up in Soso with 18 brothers and sisters. She loved her family immensely and loved to travel. The only state she didn’t travel to was North Dakota. Her favorite activity was cooking once per week for her family when she wasn’t away on a trip. She was a member of Salem Heights Baptist Church and Eastern Star. She loved kids and ran a daycare for many years. Above all, Bernice loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren more than anything.
She is survived by her son Larry Tolbert (Nita); daughter Sandy Farris (Tony); grandchildren Shaun Farris, Chad Tolbert (Anna), Shona Tolbert, Candi Farris and Carlee Leggett (Tyler); and great-grandchildren Mia Farris, Presley Farris, Bentleigh Windham, Beckett Tolbert, Bowie Tolbert and soon-to-be-born Mason Leggett. She is also survived by four sisters, Pearl Grace Jefcoat (Mondel), Latrice Reeves, Patsy Hill and Becky Ingram (Charles).
She was preceded in death by her parents Wilson and Osra Hill; and son Greg Tolbert.
Pallbearers will be Shaun Farris, Chad Tolbert, Kyle Smith, Kenny Carter, Hudson Pierce and Harrison Pierce.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 14, at Memory Chapel from 9-10 a.m., with the service to immediately follow. Brother Brent Benson and Brother Troy Hobson will officiate. Burial will follow in Salem Heights Baptist Church.
