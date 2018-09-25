Hazel Duette Gammage, 93, of Laurel died Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at Cedars Assisted Living in Soso.
Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and the burial will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Pineview, Ga. Brother John Cockrell and John Christian Barr will officiate. Duette was born March 5, 1925 to Dan and Vevie Carlisle. She was a graduate of Soso High School and had fond memories of life at her hometown and playing basketball. Being oldest of her siblings, she became a caregiver, babysitter and a second mama to each. Duette met, fell in love and married the love of her life, a World War II soldier from Georgia. She spent the balance of her life in Cordele, Ga., until 2014 when health problems caused her to return to Soso and became a happy patient at Cedars Personal Care Home.
She was preceded in death by husband Roy Gammage; father Dan Carlisle; mother Vevie Carlisle; daughter Wanda Elizabeth Plant; sister Burdette Ellzie (Darrel); brothers Burl Carlisle (Mary Helen) and Milton Carlisle (Maurine).
Survivors include granddaughter Kimberly Ann Buffaloe (James); grandson Michael Plant; sisters Elinor McKenzie and Diane Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family expresses deep appreciation to Joey and Debbie Parker along with their staff Kim, Wendy and Andrea for their loving care. Also, a special thanks to Savannah Hill, Dawn Johnson and Brother John Cockrell of Southern Care Hospice Services.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelfuneralhomelaurel.com.
