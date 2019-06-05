Hazel “Roberta” Smith, 79, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Asberry Hospice House in Hattiesburg. She was born in Laurel to Robert R. and Hazel Reeves.
Roberta retired from JC Penney and then became “Nanny” 20-plus years ago to so many “Babies” as she called them. She loved each and every one of her “Babies” so very much and they gave her so much love and meaning in return. Roberta also enjoyed watching NASCAR and going to the Talladega races to watch her favorite driver, Jeff Gordan
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Delton L Smith Sr.; parents Robert R. and Hazel Reeves; and great-grandson Noah Donald.
She is survived by her children Connie Smith, Delton L. Smith Jr. (Maya), Christi Donald (fiancé Darrell Whaley) and Catrina Smith Landrum (Kevin); grandsons Christopher Donald, Colbey Smith (Kaitlyn), Corey Donald, Dakota Smith (Victoria) and John Colten Landrum; great-grandchildren Toby Donald, Brady Donald, Kynlee Smith and Adilee Smith; one brother, Randy Reeves (Betty); nephews Maury Reeves (Dawn) and Robert Reeves (Lana); and a long list of living relatives.
She also leaves behind two very special and lifelong friends of more than 50 years, Billie Long and Lexie Miller.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Donald, Colbey Smith, Corey Donald, Dakota Smith, John Colten Landrum and Lance James.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, from 5-8 p.m. and service on Friday at 10 a.m., both at Memory Chapel, with interment in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Robby Webb will officiate.
