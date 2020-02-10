Heather Michelle Weber, 33, of Sweetwater, Tenn., passed away in her sleep surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at University of Tennessee Medical Center.
She was born in Laurel. Heather was a member of the McMinn County High School Class of 2004 , and waitressed at Applebee's for many years. Heather was a loving mother and a good friend to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving two beautiful daughters Chloe Morgan and Aubree McFarland; mother and step-father Julie and Tim Jones of Sweetwater; her father Jon Weber; brother and sister-in-law Josh and Christy Weber of Sweetwater; half-sister Brandie Weber of Simi Valley, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews .
A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Smith Funeral Home with Rev. Charles H. Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local hospice or domestic abuse shelter in Heather's name.
If you are unable to attend this service or visitation, you may sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Heather Micelle Weber.
