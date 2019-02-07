Heather Nicole Johnson, 43, of Laurel left us Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 with her family by her side at Merit Health Central in Jackson. Heather was chosen by Orvillette Van Fossen Johnson, and the late Lewis Earl Johnson Wednesday, Oct. 15, 1975 in Laurel.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 8, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A memorial service will be at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Heather was a graduate of West Jones High School class of 1994, and a graduate of Pearl River Community College class of 1999. Heather spent most of her time outdoors enjoying gardening and tending to her many pets.
She was preceded in death by father Lewis Earl Johnson.
Survivors include her mother Orvillette Johnson; sister, Marketta Reddoch (David); nephews Donnie Harold Murphy III and Michael Lewis Hudson Reddoch; niece Madison Marie Reddoch; aunts Audrey Ghatas (Mohammed), Verna Lowe (Glen) and Udith Pippen (Richard); uncle Orville Van Fossen; and a host of family and friends.
Because Heather had such a loving heart for animals, a donation box will be set up at the visitation for the Animal Rescue League, 2511 Moose Drive, Laurel, MS 39440, or you can donate directly to them in her memory.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
