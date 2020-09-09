Helen Frances Busby of Laurel passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was 86, we think. Her true age has always been top secret. She was born on May 15 to Lemuel and Pearl (Rustin) Holifield.
It’s safe to say family was always the top priority in her life. Nothing put a smile on her face quite like new pictures and videos of her babies. Second place was probably a tie between shopping and salon visits.
She proudly worked hard for the majority of her life. After making a name for herself in the Texas oilfield, she moved back to Mississippi to open Smooth Wheels Hot Shot Service and Busby Drug Screening. Retirement was not in her vocabulary. She continued to work until the very end.
Frances will be lovingly remembered by her children Stuart Groves (Debbi) and Marcketa May (Ronny); grandchildren Jordan Gantenbein (David), Josh Groves (Cayeleigh) and Taylor Pettway (Tyler); great-grandchildren Levi Gantenbein, Madilyn Groves, Maelie Gantenbein and Baby Pettway on the way; brothers Steve Holifield and Ridgley Holifield (Barbara); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her high school sweetheart Ulmer Busby; and parents Lemuel and Pearl Holifield.
Please join us in celebrating her life Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at Strengthford Baptist Church on Salem Drive in Laurel. Call a family member for directions. Officiant will be Bobby Boutwell.
Pallbearers will be Stuart Groves, Ronny May, Tyler Pettway, Jake Holifield, Bruce Davis and Mark May.
Following the life celebration, a graveside service will be at the church cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
