Helen Francis Pickering, 91, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at her residence in the Hebron Community. She was born on January 1, 1930, in Laurel.
Mrs. Pickering retired from Masonite after 31 years of service. She was a faithful member of Hebron Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was lovingly called “Mamaw” by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Merrill Pickering; parents Fred and Georgia Rogers; sister Eloise Knight; brother Fred Rogers Jr.; and son Ronald McIntosh.
Her survivors include her sons Roger McIntosh (Janice) and Randy McIntosh (Anita); grandchildren Angela Pierson (Scott), Amy Lowe (Kenny), Corey McIntosh and Casie McIntosh; and great-grandchildren Cody, Stone and McKinley.
The family expresses sincere appreciation to the staff at Home Care Hospice, Ms. Mavis Massingale and Mrs. Pat Beech for the excellent care given to Mrs. Pickering as her health declined.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother John Reid will officiate the service.
