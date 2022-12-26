Helen Frazier Horton Hall was born March 23, 1945, in Tunica. She went to be with Jesus on Dec. 23, 2022.
She was a resident of Laurel. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Sharon. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She had an outgoing personality and she never met a stranger.
Helen was preceded in death by her sweet husband of 26 years Frank Hall; her son Jerry Wayne Horton; parents Preston and Beluah Frazier; sisters Linda Miller, Shirley Hudspeth, Ethel Weaver, Tootsie; and brothers PX Frazier and James Frazier.
Helen is survived by her sister Jeanette Phillips; children Robert (Deanna) Horton, Kellie (Billy) Chandler, Shellie Horton, Keith (Donna) Hall and Debbie (Lynn) Morris; grandchildren Kacey Chandler, Lindsey (Stephen) Thrash, Devon Horton Purse, Nikki (Will) Stradley, Kassidy Chandler, Nolan (Tonya) Hall, Valerie (Roger) Hansen, Stacy (Mason) Collins and Eli (Bayle) Morris; great-grandchildren Anna Leigh Thrash, Trent Thrash, Olivia Stradley, Jackson Stradley, Lee Durbin, Joe Hansen, Gus Hansen, Kate Collins and Dru Collins.
Visitation will take place at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 5-7 p.m.The service will be at Memory Chapel on Thursday at 10 a.m. and will be officiated by Pastor Matt Olson and Pastor Scott Stringer, with a burial service to follow at Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Adams, Joseph Cavenaugh, Eli Morris, Lynn Morris, Brodie Myrick and Cooper Pope. Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Hudspeth, Devon Purse, Jason Rawls, Will Stradley, Stephen Thrash and Timmy Miller.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
