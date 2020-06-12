Dedicated wife, loving mother, compassionate grandmother, Helen Irene McCraney was at last reunited with her husband as she was called home to the Lord in the comfort of her home on June 5, 2020 at the age of 76.
Born on Oct. 20, 1943 in Bay Springs to the late Irene McCarty Rogers and Albert Rogers, Helen spent her childhood years in Stringer.
She was a dedicated wife of more than 40 years to Bobby McCraney as they lived a quiet life in Laurel and raised two beautiful daughters.
Helen was also an extremely hard worker, giving more than 20 years of service to Jones College before retiring to spend time at home.
Helen was a lover of animals and enjoyed her simple trips to town. An avid listener to the news, you could always count on her to give you an update on anything going on in the world, especially the weather. The world is truly less without her.
She was preceded in death by her brother Buddy Joe Rogers and her husband Bobby L McCraney.
She is survived by her brothers Pete Rogers and Wayne Rogers; daughters Jennifer (Edward) Myrick and Teressa (Kevin) Campbell; grandchildren Jonathon (Katie) Davis, Madeline Davis, Steven Coal Bergin and Tobin Campbell; and great grandchildren Riley Davis, Jena Claire Davis and Bella Grace Davis.
Helen was always quiet and content, but in a conversation with her grandson several days after her husband passed, she surprised him by saying that she knew a Bible verse and repeated it to him. This verse is for the family: Matthew 5:4 "Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.