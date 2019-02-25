Helen Marie Wuertz, 97, of Laurel went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born on Nov. 3, 1921 in Prescott, Ark.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Lena Wuertz; brother A. J. Wuertz; and sister Mildred Cox.
She leaves behind a niece, several great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 28, at Memory Chapel in Laurel from 5-7 p.m.Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Laurel. Interment will be in Lake Park Cemetery. Rev. Randy Turner and Rev. Shannon Slover will officiate. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Scott Wuertz, Ashton Wuertz, Mitchell Long, Terry Moore, Bryan Hoda, and Levon Meadows. Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Cox, Cameron Cox, Craig Gassman and Barry Craiglow.
