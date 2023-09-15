Helen West Welborn, 88, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Helen was born on July 20, 1935, to Lihue and Gladys West. She was a faithful member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was passionate about having all her family together. She was a true matriarch, the one who taught us how to love like Jesus and serve Him with a giving heart. She has passed the torch on to her family and, in her honor, we will carry it proudly.
Helen was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and baking her famous tea cake cookies. Throughout the years she has baked thousands of cookies and given them to family, friends and strangers. No one ever left her home without a tea cake cookie.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years Virgil Welborn.
She is survived by her son Cliff Welborn (Teena); her daughters Tammy Nastasi (Larry) and Pamela Smith; her grandchildren Allan Welborn (Lacie), Ashlee Welborn (Tina), Aaron Welborn (Blaire), Jedda Meyers (Jared), Krystal Husser (Micah), Danyel Mercier (Gabe), Jarad Smith (Taylor) and Blake Smith; a host of great-grandchildren and a bonus granddaughter Michelle Bush.
Our family extends a very special thank you to her caregivers who quickly became family — Teresa Wing, Shae Mullinax and Amanda Carol Ratcliff. Also, a special thank you to Gentiva Hospice, Nicole, Jestine, Brother John, Chuck, Keith G., Keith M. and Shelly. We will be forever grateful for you.
A graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. at Sharon Cemetery. Rev. John Cockrell and Rev. Joe Watson will officiate. Jared Meyers and Micah Husser will present the music.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Allan, Ashlee and Aaron Welborn, Jarad Smith, Blake Smith and Gabe Mercier. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons Bryce Cox, Mahé Meyers, Kahne Husser, Kylan Meyers, Parker Eddins, Camden Welborn and Jackson Mercier.
